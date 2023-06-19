Current Clay County Coroner Joe Crockett has been named the Republican nominee to fill the vacated term left by former coroner Jarrod Becknell.
Crockett was appointed by county judge-executive Tommy Harmon following Becknell’s resignation.
He will face Democrat nominee Dustin Swafford in the general election in November.
Crockett says he appreciates the trust the Republican Party has given him to be their nominee.
“Being nominated is an honor,” Crockett said. “I am here to serve the people of Clay County with honesty, integrity and I appreciate the trust they have in me.”
Crockett has served four years as deputy coroner.
“This is a vital position for our community,” Crockett said. “One I will take seriously and provide the professionalism this office and our people deserve.”
