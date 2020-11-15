Crystal Gale Sizemore, 42, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 10th, at Ephraim McDowell Hospital. 

She is survived by her dad, Larry Sizemore, by her sons and daughter, Justin Sizemore of Manchester, KY, E.J. Eversole of London, KY, and Alexius Sizemore of Manchester, KY, and the following sisters, Latosha and husband Scott Williams of Manchester, KY, Jena and husband Eric Melton of Wooton, KY, and Lisa and husband William Elif of Cleveland, TN. As well as one grandchild, Makaya Stella Henson. 

Crystal is preceded in death by her mom, Carolynn Ruth Sizemore, and by her brother Jimmy Sizemore. 

A memorial service for Crystal was held on Saturday, November 14th, at the Manchester Church of God with Scott Williams, George Davidson, And Cheyenne Brock officiating.

