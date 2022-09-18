(MANCHESTER, Ky.) — Coming off a huge win at Florida last week, the ‘Cats showed signs of a big game hangover early against Youngstown State. Granted, the ‘Cats won in dominant fashion, 31-0, but for whatever reason, teams struggle trying to replicate the same type of energy and laser focus after a big win. After a slow start, ninth-ranked Kentucky eventually worked out the kinks and lived up to the hype with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball.
Targeting arguably the most talented receiving corps in program history, senior quarterback Will Levis posted a QB rating of 175.1, completing 27-of-35 passing attempts for 377 yards and 2 TD’s. Freshmen WR’s Dane Key and Barion Brown had a major impact for the ‘Cats. Key caught 6 passes for 90 yards while Brown hauled in five catches for 56 yards. Senior WR Tayvion Robinson picked up where he left off against the Gators, tallying 6 catches for 66 yards.
For head coach Mark Stoops, culture means everything. “Again, I think offensively Will did some really good things,” Stoops noted. “There’s a few plays here and there that he wishes he could have over.” Stoops acknowledged the need to play better around Levis. “It starts with being physical, creating–you know, moving the line of scrimmage and running the ball downhill,” Stoops asserted. “And that’s the bottom line, I think offensively, just inconsistent.”
No one represents the hard-nosed mindset of Kentucky football better than 6’5”, 242 pound junior linebacker J.J. Weaver. A team captain, many consider Weaver to be the heart and soul of defensive coordinator Brad White’s unit. Weaver, who has weathered his fair share of adversity and injury, hurt his left arm on the first defensive drive. Although Stoops didn’t think it was a season-ending type of injury, losing Weaver for an extended period of time could be devastating.
Ranked for just the second time in the AP poll, this isn’t your father’s Kentucky football team. Currently standing at 18 straight, the ‘Cats have the longest winning streak in the nation versus non-conference opponents. Kentucky also improved to 3-0 for the fourth time during the Mark Stoops era (2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022). That’s unprecedented success for a football program that has long been one of the cellar dwellers in the Southeastern Conference.
One of the biggest reasons for the rebirth of Kentucky football correlates with the culture shift created by Mark Stoops and his coaching staff. Through sheer will and determination, Stoops forged an atmosphere that not only demands respect and accountability from within the program, but generates that same viewpoint from other programs across the SEC. Teams now realize that you better come ready to play when you’re facing Kentucky because it’s going to be a dogfight.
Changing the culture of a perennial doormat doesn’t happen overnight. Stoops shared his viewpoints on culture during SEC Media Days. “I think, ultimately, it’s the respect throughout the league when you’re dealing with coaches and players,” Stoops pointed out. “Win or lose, you walk out there and you know you’re going to be in for a physical matchup, that we are coming to play, and coming to complete, and having that mindset because that’s not easy to change.”
Everyone knows that football can be an unforgiving sport that sees coaches come and go at the collegiate level. Don’t expect the culture to change as long as Stoops remains at the helm, however. Highlighted by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback coach Rich Scangarello, Stoops hired three new assistant coaches this year. Joining Scangarello, Mike Stoops took over as inside linebackers coach and Zack Yenser now leads the Big Blue Wall. Expect more of the same as Stoops intensifies UK’s newfound culture.
