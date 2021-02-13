University of the Cumberlands’ online master’s program in criminal justice administration was recently ranked No. 1 in Kentucky. The ranking was part of the U.S. News and World Report’s annual review of colleges and universities. U.S. News reports the ranking is based on strong traditional academic foundations, student-instructor access, graduation rates, and instructor credentials.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the online master’s in criminal justice administration (MJA) has been ranked No.1 in Kentucky by U.S. News and World Report. Cumberlands has continued to offer the lowest tuition rate for MJA programs in Kentucky, with the cost per credit hour being less than half the national average, solidifying the first-place slot.
“Being ranked No. 1 in Kentucky again is a reflection of the dedication to student service shared by all our faculty and staff, and it’s an even better reflection of the high-quality student who chooses to enroll in our online master’s program here at Cumberlands,” Dr. Jack Brown, director of graduate studies for the Department of Criminal Justice, said. “The support our master’s program receives from our university is routinely above and beyond, and this honor is evidence of that, especially in these challenging times.”
Dr. Christopher Leskiw, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Cumberlands, added, “It’s rewarding to see Cumberlands programs receive the recognition they deserve. Even during these trying times, Cumberlands faculty, staff, and students have shown immense dedication and effort. We are pleased to offer a program of high quality while still being affordable and flexible to the needs of students.”
Cumberlands’ online master’s degree in justice administration was developed by law enforcement professionals. This master’s program is designed to accommodate pre-professional students who wish to further their education and for those already in criminal justice careers working to advance in their agency. The university recently partnered with the National Fraternal Order of Police to offer a special application process for members and their families.
