Curtis “Jack” Hubbard, 60, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 26th, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Curtis was born on October 25th, 1961, in Hyden, KY, a son of the late Golden and Gracie Riley Hubbard.
He is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Melvin Hubbard and wife Kathleen of Burning Springs, George Hubbard of Burning Springs, Ricky Hubbard and wife Janice of Sacker, Vernon Hubbard and wife Ann of Manchester, Bonnie Jones and husband Kenneth of Manchester, Zelma Sizemore and husband Ernest of Manchester, and Betty Reynolds of Manchester; by two grandchildren, Cameron and Brittney. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Darla Hodgson.
In addition to his parents, Curtis is preceded in death by his daughter, Tashina Hubbard.
Services for Curtis will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 30th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery on Collins Fork.
Visitation for Curtis will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 29th, at Britton Funeral Home.
