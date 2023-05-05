Curtis Lipps was born April 29, 1944 in Oneida, Kentucky he was the son of the late Lloyd Lipps and Viola Gray Lipps. He is survived by his by his five children, Curtis Dwayne Lipps (Laura) of Lexington, Trifona Lynn Morgan (Charles) of Covington, Georgia, Katrina Lavon Sakho (Sidy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Shane Lipps of London, Kentucky, Lloyd Kevin Lipps of Manchester, Kentucky; four siblings, Delbert Woods of Okeechobee, Florida, Faye Smith of Danville, Kentucky, Ann Napier of Cloverdale, Indiana, and Audrey Swafford of Manchester, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Jessica Hibbard, Shelley Owsley, Jaret Lipps, Kenny Morgan, Baylee Sakho, and John Russell Lipps; several nieces and nephews; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sibling, Merle Lipps.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a truck driver.
Curtis Lipps departed this life Thursday, May 3, 2023 being 79 years and 4 days of age.
Graveside service for Curtis Lipps will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Swiss Colony Cemetery in London, Kentucky with Jeff Lewis officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Volunteer Services at V.A., 1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502. Bowling Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.