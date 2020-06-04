The Cumberland Valley District Health Department would like to explain the status of 'probable' as a cause of death with COVID-19.

The following is the statement issued Thursday afternoon: CVDHD has only reported confirmed COVID-19 cases. Starting today, we will be reporting probable COVID-19 cases as well as confirmed COVID-19 cases. Here, we break down the difference between confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. If you have any questions about probable cases, please send us a message through the Facebook messenger function, and someone will get back with you soon.

