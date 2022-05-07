Cynthia Ann Hacker age 63 of Manchester, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday - May 5, 2022 at her Residence. She was born on January 10, 1959 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Festus and Grace Goins Dezarn. She was united in marriage to Bobby Hacker, she is survived by her husband Bobby, her children; Kimberly Smith and husband James and Charles Anthony Hacker, her grandchildren; Kelsey Hacker, Kendra Bowling, Kalynn Smith, James Henson and Shawn Mitchell, her great granddaughter; Addalyn Mitchell, her sisters and brothers; Barbara Jackson and husband Arnold, Virginia Herd and husband Lloyd, Festus Dezarn, Jr. and wife Sue, Dale Dezarn and wife Linda, Neal Dezarn and wife Jo and Clay Dezarn and wife Lisa. She was preceded in death by her parents; Festus and Grace Goins Dezarn, her sister; Betty Hacker, her brothers; Leslie Dezarn, Herman Dezarn, Denzil Dezarn, Raymond Dezarn, David Dezarn and Dean Dezarn.
Funeral services for Cynthia Ann Hacker will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Monday - May 9, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Travis Dezarn presiding. Burial will follow in the Harts Branch Cemetery in the Harts Branch Community. The family of Cynthia Ann Hacker will receive friends and loved ones after 12:00 P.M. on Monday - May 9, 2022 until the funeral time of 1:00 P.M. on Monday at the Rominger Funeral Home.
