Cynthia Stanfield Downey, age 82, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
She leaves behind her husband, Herless Downey; five children, Ruby Stanfield of Monticello, KY, Benny “Monk” Downey & wife Lorene of Manchester, KY, Theresa Bowman of Manchester, KY, Rhonda Weston of Richmond, IN, Sherry Hubbard & husband Lonnie of Manchester, KY; six siblings, Sally Belle, Ruby Hibbard, Mary Sue Ross, Barb Adams, Doris Gregory, Jimmy Curry; eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Stanfield and Della Curry Baird; her son, Homer Downey; three siblings, Hobart Stanfield, Hubert Stanfield, Homer Stanfield; a grandson, Hershell Stanfield; two great-great grandchildren, Christian and Ryan Asher.
Cynthia was a homemaker, who loved her family and God. She was kind, loving and humble, and would welcome anyone with open arms. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it. She also enjoyed going fishing. She taught her family to treat everyone with kindness, and she never passed judgement.
Funeral services for Cynthia Stanfield Downey were held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Dixon officiating. Burial followed at Downey Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home in her honor. You can make donations with your Credit or Debit Card or use your Paypal account at the following link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=LNHT6JGD44R84.
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
