D.C. (Bo) Edwards, age 76, of Manchester, passed away Friday, November 27th at his home.
D.C. is survived by his son David Charles Edwards of London and his daughter Jennifer Herbert ( James) of Manchester.
He is also survived by one brother M.C. Edwards and close friends Malcolm Smith, Darlene Smith, and Janice Smith.
He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Goins Edwards, his parents Mckinley and Effie Edwards, and the following brothers and sisters: A.C. Edwards, B.C. Edwards, Nadine Edwards, and Verna Smallwood.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2nd at 1 PM At the Manchester Memorial Gardens with Anthony Lovett officiating.
