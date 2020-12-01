D.C. (Bo) Edwards, age 76, of Manchester, passed away Friday, November 27th at his home. 

D.C. is survived by his son David Charles Edwards of London and his daughter Jennifer Herbert ( James) of Manchester. 

He is also survived by one brother M.C. Edwards and close friends Malcolm Smith, Darlene Smith, and Janice Smith. 

He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Goins Edwards, his parents Mckinley and Effie Edwards, and the following brothers and sisters: A.C. Edwards, B.C. Edwards, Nadine Edwards, and Verna Smallwood. 

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2nd at 1 PM At the Manchester Memorial Gardens with Anthony Lovett officiating.

 
To plant a tree in memory of D.C. Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you