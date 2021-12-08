Oneida Baptist’s Lady Mountaineers opened the season with a 46-24 win over Cordia but have since dropped five straight.
Those losses include 66-20 to Buckhorn; 78-36 Red Bird; 64-26 Buckhorn; 60-16 Clay County. They also had to forfeit to Breathitt County due to COVID.
Taylor Dailey is pacing the Lady Mountaineers at 17 ppg. She’s followed by Emily Wagers at 4.5; Narada Khajohnsupawatchara three; Gracia Mivedor three; Jasmine Khajohnsupawatchara at two; Savannah Craft one and Charity Carpenter one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.