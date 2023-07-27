Daisy Mae Davidson Gilbert Lowery, age 59 of Oneida was born in Hyden, KY on January 23, 1964 to Hughie Davidson and Ruby Smith Davidson and departed this life on July 18, 2023 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed taking Walks, caring for her house, and time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren.
Her maternal grandparents: Walter and Cordia Davidson; and paternal grandparents: McKinley and Feba Mae Davidson preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving Parents: Hughie and Ruby Davidson of Oneida, KY; her children: Darrell Gilbert, and Jessica Gilbert all of Oneida, KY; 3 siblings: Hughie Davidson, Jr., William McKinley Davidson, and Mary Marie Davidson all of Oneida, KY; 2 grandchildren: Hunter and Elijah; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Daisy Lowery will be conducted in the Davidson Family Cemetery on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Kenny Baker, Rev. George Grisby, Rev. Tip Smith, and Rev. Carl Brown officiating. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends and family will gather at graveside at the Davidson Family Cemetery Saturday at 2:00 PM.
To the loving family of Mrs. Daisy Lowery, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.