Dale Wayne Bray, age 75, of Berea, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Rockcastle Rehabilitation in Brodhead.
Dale was born in Clay County, Kentucky to the late Leonard Bray and Ruby Stewart Bowling. He worked for the Parker Seal Company in Berea and was retired from Johnson Controls in Lexington. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bray; two children, Denise (Scott) Strange and Kevin (Carri) Bray; his sister Glenda (Donald) Held, five grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Stonecipher, Samuel Stonecipher, Mollie Stonecipher, Hannah (Zach) Toomey, and Rachel (Scotty) Barnett; and two great grandchildren, Elliot Stonecipher and Taytum Toomey.
Funeral services will be 11 am, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home,with Pastor Jimmy Closterman and Pastor Stephen Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am on Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.