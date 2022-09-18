Dallas Robinson Sr. of Manchester, age 99, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born in Jackson County (in the Swindling Gap area) to Allen & Ethel (Anderson) Robinson. He was a farmer and store merchant. He was also a member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ in Clay County.
Dallas leaves to mourn his passing, his children, Dallas Robinson Jr. & Carolyn, Linda Coffey, Jeanetta Allen & David, Dwight Robinson & Ruth, Jerry Robinson, Larry Robinson & Linda, Nancy Ann Powell & Dan, Carol Mathis & Darryl and Shannon Gilbert Robinson and Rhonda. Along with grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren totaling 88 altogether. Also surviving is one sister, Pauline Doyle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Elbert & Diccie Bray and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
Dallas was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita (McQueen) Robinson; his parents, Allen & Ethel Robinson; one daughter, Sara Ethel Robinson; one sister, Bessie Murray; four brothers, Bentley Robinson, Berton Robinson, Berlon Robinson and Paul Robinson; one granddaughter, Ann Coffey; and two great granddaughters, Dallas Tanika Majayla Robinson and Sara Alanna Cruz also his son-in-law Ray Coffey Jr..
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Carmen Brewer and Bro. Charlie Murphy officiating. Burial to follow in the Robinson Cemetery. Pallbearers: Dallas III, Dallas, Bentley, Darryl Wayne, Brad, Isaiah, David Jr. & Chris. Honorary pallbearers: Levi, Jerry Jr. Allan, Lucian & Daniel. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
