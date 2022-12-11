Dan Hibbard, born 8-28-1944 to Nancy and Gibb Hibbard. Departed this life Friday, December 9th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
He was married to his loving wife Virgie Hibbard for 52 years before her passing.
Dan wore many hats, husband, dad, uncle, friend. He was a retired coal miner from Shamrock Coal Co. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Lockards Creek Fire Department also during that time he was a deputy under Sheriff Ed Jordan, he was an instrumental member in getting the fire department up and going many years ago and was a dedicated member until health issues caused him to hang his hat up. He loved nothing better than a good fishing trip with his buddies or a fishing/camping trip with family. He will be missed by many.
He leaves behind four children surviving: Ethelene Hayre and Monroe of Manchester, KY, Danny Hibbard of Manchester, KY, George Hibbard and Debbie of Manchester, KY, and Tonya Woods and Marks of Manchester, KY.
These surviving brothers and sisters: Corie Brock and Buster of London, KY, Floyd Hibbard and Teresa of Manchester, KY, Marylee Henson of London, KY, Mildred Bowling of Manchester, KY, Clinton Hibbard and Ann of Hamilton, OH, Sophie Collins and Joe of London, KY, Jean Collins and Kay Frances of Manchester, KY, Della Carrol land Casey of Knoxville, TN, Lois Hubbard and Amos of Frankfort, KY, Mattie Parson and Steve of London, KY, and his cousin Carlie Burns which was like a brother; And these sisters-in-law: Judy Bowling, Nora Minton, Carlene Gray, and Sherry Hibbard.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virgie Hibbard and his parents Nancy Jane and Gibb Hibbard. As well as two brothers, Tom Hibbard and Gilbert Hibbard.
He leaves behind these grandchildren his pride and joy: Justin Hayre and Deanna of Manchester, KY, Meghan Hibbard of Manchester, KY, Chandler Hibbard of Manchester, KY, Bentley Woods of Manchester, KY, and one great grandchild, Evan Grayson Hayre of Manchester, KY.
He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends to mourn his passing.
Services for Dan will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13th, at Britton Funeral Home, with George David Blair and Joe Crockett officiating. Burial will follow in the Hibbard Cemetery on Bar Creek.
