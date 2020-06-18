Mrs. Dana Hornsby, age 91 departed this life on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born on Thursday, April 4, 1929 in Hindman, Kentucky to Troy and Etta Mae Combs Mullins. She was a retired owner and operator of a restaurant and ice cream shop known as The Village Hut with her husband Gilbert “Buster” Hornsby who preceded her in death.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Kimberly Hornsby and her grandson Ryan Sams as well as other family and friends.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Dana Hornsby was conducted on Friday, June 19 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Kenneth Felty presided. She was laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends and loved ones on Friday after 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
