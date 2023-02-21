Daniel Boone Development was the host for the February Chamber of Commerce meeting.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Steve Collins filling in for Chamber President Randy Craft.
Mona Whitaker, of Daniel Boone Development, spoke about the programs offered through their coverage area which includes public transit.
They employ 145 people and offer programs such as; LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, housing construction and repair, weatherization, workforce enhancement, funding for short-term training, child care, and many more.
“Public Transit is one of our biggest services,” Whitaker said. “We transport people to their doctor appointments, surgeries and anything else they need.”
Mary Napier, with the Kentucky Career Center, spoke about the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.
Many in attendance had no idea at the variety of services offered by Daniel Boone Development.
“This is great,” said member Barbara Colter. “I didn’t know you all did all this.”
Terry Gray, Director of the Manchester Eastern Kentucky University campus, says Dr. Aaron Thompson, Clay native and President of Post Secondary Education, will be in town March 27th to have a Community Conversation, by invitation only, to meet with business leaders.
Colter also spoke about the upcoming Lincoln Dinner in Corbin on March 7th.
“We need Clay County to show up and make a presence here because our county needs help,” she said.
The Chamber agreed to purchase a table for the dinner.
A representative of Brushy Fork Institute, Leah Van Winkle, spoke to the members about the services provided by the institute.
People Ready Community Leadership Program is being launched by Brushy Fork and will focus on economic development.
“How can our workforce become more diverse, that’s what our focus is,” she said. “We hope to bring community leaders together to work collectively on what we need to do to develop our workforce.”
The program will be offered for free.
The City of Manchester Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Monday, April 3rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.