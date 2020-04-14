WINCHESTER, Kentucky, April 14, 2020 – In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure the health and safety of employees, visitors and volunteers, the Daniel Boone National Forest will temporarily shut down the Redbird Crest Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Trail system effective immediately. The Redbird Crest OHV Trail system covers over 90 miles in Leslie and Clay Counties.
Trails within the system:
- Redbird Crest Trail #801, Sections 1-22 (69 miles)
- Gilbert Creek/ Elisha Creek Loop #802, Sections 5A and 7A(14 miles)
- Left Fork of Elisha Creek #803, Section 6A (7 miles)
- Daniel Boone Trail Connector #804, Section 6B (5 miles)
This shutdown is in addition to previous announcements about other developed campgrounds, picnic areas, shooting ranges, and the Red River Gorge, which remain temporarily shut down. These measures are temporary but effective immediately. A date for reopening recreation areas is currently undetermined.
Some areas remain open for public use including the general forest area and trails outside Red River Gorge. Most boat ramps at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake are open for continued lake access.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, the health and safety of our forest visitors and employees are our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “We are committed to serving in the best interest of our local communities, and we will continue to work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
To protect public health and safety all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:
- Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
- Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
- Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
- If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
The USDA Forest Service continues to assess and temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at:www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
For up-to-date information on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/ or the forest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/ or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF.
