Daniel C. Gross, age 60 of Fairfield, passed on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Daniel was born in Manchester, KY on April 6, 1961 to the late Clinton and Mary Elizabeth (Parker) Gross. Daniel graduated from Garfield High School, Class of 1978. He went on to work in the corrugated paper products industry, retiring from Gold Medal Products. Daniel enjoyed following sports and playing golf. He enjoyed being outdoors, particularly when he was listening to a Reds game while ‘glamping’ with his loving wife, Wanda. He enjoyed being a papaw and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Daniel will be dearly missed by his wife, Wanda (Stone) Gross; his children, Stacey (Lee) Weaver, Blake (Hanna) Brashear; his grandchildren, Cole, Peyton; his great-grandson, Brady; his brother, David (Deb) Gross; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Daniel will be reunited in Heaven with his sister, Barbara Jenkins, his niece, Erica Gregory and his nephew, Wesley Jenkins.
Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Marfan Foundation or Hoxworth Blood Center.
Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of his Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.
