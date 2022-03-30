Dannie Johnson was born June 8, 1948, he departed this life March 27, 2022. He was a member of The Old Ark House of Prayer of Knox County. He was also a retired worker of The Department of The State Highway.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Thelma Byrd Johnson, and three children: Tonya Johnson, Tracy Johnson, and Timothy Johnson, all of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by one sister, Julia Allen of Manchester, KY, and two brothers: Preston Johnson and wife Bertha, and Abraham Johnson and wife Darlene, both of Northern KY.
Dannie is also survived by two grandsons, James Daniel Lowe and Harvey Isreal Lowe III, both of Knox County; and by a host of family, friends, nieces, and nephews to mourn his death.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany Johnson; his parents, Golden Johnson and Emma Johnson; one sister, Imogene Johnson; and two brothers, Golden Jr. Johnson and wife Sally Johnson, and Johnny Bradley Johnson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Rev. Charles Eversole, Todd Hicks, and Bobby Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the Lower Saddler Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 31st at Britton Funeral Home.
