Danny Collett age 58 of Beverly, KY was born in Hoskinston, KY on May 3, 1964 to the late Willie and Elva Mosley Fontana and departed this life on December 6, 2022 at his home. He was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling, fixing anything, Video Games, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 3 sisters: Brenda Nolan, Naomi Brock, and Norey Collett; a cousin: Roxanne Mosley; special niece: Latricia Lawson; 2 nieces: Jamie Fontana and Holly Fontana; and a nephew: Jeffrey Nolan preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 29 years: Roseann Collett of Beverly; his children: Brandy Collett of Beverly, Chelsey Collett-Fields and husband Brad of Smilax, KY, Danny Lee Collett and wife Kaitlyn of Manchester, and Willie Collett and wife Shalisa of Miracle, KY; 3 brothers: Billy Collett and wife Teresa of Roark, KY, Jimmy Fontana of Knoxville, and John Brian Mosley and wife Tammy of New Tazwell, TN; 4 sisters: Regina Newsome, Zandra Asher, Romona Hubbard, and Amanda Fontana all of Arjay, KY; 1 grandchild: Dallie Alexis Faith Fields; and another on the way; 4 special nephews: James Allen Williams, Joseph Allen Williams, James Eric Asher, and Daniel Collett; a special niece: Sherry Nolan; special friends: Eric Roark, Deborah Mosley, James and Joyce Boggs, Tonya Lawson, and George Hubbard; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Danny Collett were conducted in the Beverly United Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. with Rev. Tim Hobert Mills and Rev. Ted Brock officiating. Burial followed in the Collett Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
