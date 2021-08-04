Danny Davidson, age 61, of London, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the son of Vernon and Eva (Swafford) Davidson of London, Kentucky; the brother of Gary Davidson and wife Carolyn of London, Kentucky and Brenda Jackson of Somerset, Kentucky. He is also survived by two nieces, Heather Mills and husband Carson of London, Kentucky, and Courtney Truong and husband Nick of Somerset, Kentucky; by one great-nephew, Ethan Mills of London, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Elsie Bishop. 

Funeral services for Danny Davidson will be conducted Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Adam Hooker and Pastor Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park. 

Serving as pallbearers will be: Ethan Mills, Randall Swafford, Kenneth Swafford, Darrell Swafford, Kameron Davidson, Brian Swafford, and Dalton Swafford. 

The family requests that all visitors wear a face covering.

