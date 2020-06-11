Danny Edward Pennington was born August 15, 1957 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence in Annville, being 62 years of age. He was the son of the late Ray & Betty (McQueen) Pennington.
Danny is survived by his wife, Faye (Miller) Pennington of Annville and by two daughters, Kayla Floyd (Chris) of Somerset and Angie York (Chris) Tyner. He is also survived by a brother, A.T. Pennington (Janie) of Annville and by a sister, Brenda Adkins (Jimmy John) of Tyner. Danny was blessed with three grandchildren, Jondan York, Willow Floyd and Jaxon York.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a brother, William Pennington and by a sister, Jean Collett.
He was a member of the Annville Baptist Church.
Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Pennington Cemetery in Annville with Bro. Mark Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
