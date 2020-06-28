Danny Lee Davidson, 66, of Sexons Creek KY, passed away Thursday, June 25, at the University of Louisville.
Danny is survived by his wife Patricia Davidson and by his son Daniel (Linda) Davidson.
He is also survived by his mother Dathia Peters Davidson and by two brothers Donnie Davidson of South Lebanon Ohio and Alvin Davidson of Booneville and wife Pam.
Danny is preceded in death by his father Roy Davidson, one brother Roy Davidson Jr., one sister Judy Ann Davidson, and one sister in law Brenda Davidson.
The funeral Service for Danny will be held 2 PM Friday July 3rd, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Hensley Officiating. Burial will follow in the Metcalf Cemetery at Sextons Creek. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Friday until the funeral hour.
