Danny Lee Davidson

Danny Lee Davidson, 66, of Sexons Creek KY, passed away Thursday, June 25, at the University of Louisville. 

Danny is survived by his wife Patricia Davidson and by his son Daniel (Linda) Davidson. 

He is also survived by his mother Dathia Peters Davidson and by two brothers Donnie Davidson of South Lebanon Ohio and Alvin Davidson of Booneville and wife Pam. 

Danny is preceded in death by his father Roy Davidson, one brother Roy Davidson Jr., one sister Judy Ann Davidson, and one sister in law Brenda Davidson. 

The funeral Service for Danny will be held 2 PM Friday July 3rd, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Hensley Officiating. Burial will follow in the Metcalf Cemetery at Sextons Creek. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Friday until the funeral hour.

To send flowers to the family of Danny Davidson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 3
Visitation
Friday, July 3, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 3
Service
Friday, July 3, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jul 3
Interment
Friday, July 3, 2020
3:00PM
Metcalf Cemetery
Metcalf Rd
Sextons Creek, KY 40983
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

