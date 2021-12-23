Danny Lunsford, 74, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, December 20th, at his home.
Danny was born in Oneida, KY on July 23, 1947, a son of the late William and Mae Massey Lunsford. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Clay County Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lunsford of Manchester; and his children: Kenneth Lunsford and wife Keta of Manchester, Jeffery Lunsford and wife Connie of London, and Angela Smith and husband Merrell of Manchester.
Danny is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Duke Lunsford of Manchester, Ronnie Lunsford of Oneida, Bill Lunsford of Manchester, Georgie Martin and husband Derek of Jackson, Rita Webb of Henry County, Linda Henderson of Jackson, Phyllis Sears of Indiana, and Jean Sams of Manchester; and his grandchildren: Kendalyn, Daniel, Ashley, and Krista.
Services were held on Thursday, December 23rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Steve Davis officiating. Burial followed at the Young-Lunsford Cemetery. Britton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
