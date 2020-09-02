Mr. Danny Smith, age 68 departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Manchester, KY on Friday, October 5, 1951 to Charlie and Ruby (Eversole) Smith. He was a farmer and a logger.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Annie Lou (Wagers) Smith and his children: Randy Smith and wife Sonnie; Jeffery Smith and wife Christina; Jennifer Smith; and James Smith and wife Rebecca; these grandchildren: Brandon Smith, Brian Sizemore, Bradley Mills, Ashley Collins, Brianna Smith, Matthew (Cricket) Smith, Jasmine Smith, Jamie Smith, Jake Smith, Madison Smith, McKinzie Holland, Katlin Holland, and Austin Holland and 1 great grandchild: Jathan Sizemore. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Billy Wayne Smith, Terry Smith, Gary Smith, Cheryl Depew, Rosaleen Eversole, and George Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Ruby Smith; 1 son: Andy Glenn Smith and 3 brothers: Troy Smith, Roy C. Smith, and Darrell Smith.
Funeral services for Mr. Danny Smith were held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren. Rev. Charles Eversole and Rev. Roy Allen Eversole are officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith-Couch Cemetery in the John’s Branch Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.