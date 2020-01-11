Danny Wayne Hensley, 52, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 8th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Danny was born in Oneida, KY on December 5, 1967, a son of the late Annalee (Byrd) and Grover Hensley.
Danny is survived by seven brothers: Edward Ray Hensley and wife Charlotte of Middletown, OH, Lonnie Hensley and wife Brenda of London, Kenneth Hensley of Tyner, Richard Hensley and wife Kim of Wilson, NC, Roger Dale Hensley and wife Connie of Wilson, NC; Fred Hensley and wife Marie of Tyner and Joe Hensley and wife Trish of Sextons Creek.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bobby Stevens, Lyle Sizemore, Todd Hicks and George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Hensley Byrd Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
