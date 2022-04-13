Daphne Barger age 87 passed away Sunday - April 10, 2022 at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. She was the widow of Tilford Barger, she is survived by her children; Rusty Barger, Deborah Gay and Charlotte Davidson, her brothers; Golden Spurlock and Jackson Suprlock, also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jesse and Rachel Helton Spurlock, her husband Tilford Barger, her children; Darrel Barger, Douglas Wayne Barger and Carol Sandlin and her sister; Rose Carol DeLeon and brother; Denver Spurlock.
Funeral services for Daphne Barger will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Friday - April 15, 2022 at the Panco Community Church with Rev. Robert Rice presiding. Burial will follow in the John Gay Cemetery in the Saul Community. The family of Daphne Barger will receive friends after 6:30 P.M. on Thursday - April 14, 2022 at the Panco Community Church.
Rominger Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
