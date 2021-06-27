Mrs. Darlene Davis Lunsford, beloved mother, school teacher, and dear friend to all was born Friday, October 20, 1950 and passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021 surrounded by family and friends to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! She was born in Oneida, Clay County, Kentucky to the marriage of Steve Davis and Rosa Oslonian Davis.
Mrs. Lunsford is survived by her best friend and partner of over 40 years, Bill Lunsford, and the following children Steve Davis and wife Susie, Mike Davis and wife Tammy, Michelle Lunsford, Nashae Lunsford, and Jasmine Lunsford as well as the following grandchildren Stephanie Davis McHargue and husband Josh, Rose Davis Lewis and husband Tyler, Edwin Crump, William Abner, Kirsten Swafford Smith and husband Dakota, Dennis Swafford, III; Kylee Maxie, Will Henson and wife Brittany, and Amy Nicole Davis, as well as the following great grandchildren Peyton, Jude, Liam, Emma, Jace, Kade, Lathan, and Hadleigh. She was preceded in death by her special great grandson Brady.
Mrs. Lunsford is also survived by her sister Mildred Jones Fulkerson of Charlestown, Indiana and Willie Davis of London, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters Bobby Jones, John Gilbert Jones, and Denver Davis all of Manchester, Kentucky and Edith Davis Montgomery of Charlestown, Indiana. Dear close friends include Margie Cody Hayes, Ramona Hibbard, and Kay Cotton. A host of friends and neighbors join the family to mourn the loss and to celebrate her incredible life and legacy of service to others.
Mrs. Lunsford was an educator of over thirty years teaching children and positively impacting youth at all levels to include Horse Creek Head Start, Stinnett Elementary in Leslie County, as well as Goose Rock Elementary, Clay County Middle School, and Clay County High School. She was a graduate of Cumberland College where she earned a BA Degree in Elementary Education, a Master's Degree in Special Education, and a Rank 1 Professional Certification. Her passion was helping students and those who were disadvantaged to have an opportunity to learn and become more successful in school, career, and life. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors, creeks, mountains, and natural woodlands that was full of God's beautiful creations. The lasting legacy of a person is measured by their devotion to #FaithFamilyFriends. The legacy of a great educator goes far beyond the classroom and can positively impact the here and now as well future generations!
Mrs. Darlene Davis Lunsford's visitation will take place for the family on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 5:30pm with public visitation beginning at 6:30pm at the Rominger Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be officiated by Reverend Ryan Anthony Smith on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Rominger Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Lunsford-Davis Cemetery at Pine Lick in the Burning Springs community of Clay County, Kentucky. All funeral arrangements are provided by Rominger Funeral Home of Manchester, Kentucky.
