Mrs. Darlene M. Ealy, age 54 departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on Sunday, September 12, 1965 in Oneida, Kentucky to Chester and Rosie Smallwood Mayfield. She enjoyed 4 wheeling, genealogy research, quilting, hunting, ginseng, gathering tree bark and Johnny Cash. Most of all she loved her family especially her grandchildren and hanging out with her Bobby, her husband of 31 years.
She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband: Bobby Ealy, her children: Darrell Foutch, Matthew Ealy and wife Jessica and Josh Ealy, her grandchildren: Cage Foutch, Cole Foutch and Elijah Ealy and her mother: Rosie Mayfield. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Charlie Mayfield and friend Melinda Hibbard, B. H. Mayfield and his wife Betty, Evelene Clements and her husband Jim, Mary Helen Wietlisbach and her husband Charles, Martha Pearl Hicks and Linda Bryant.
She is preceded in death by her father: Chester Mayfield, her brother: Harley Mayfield and her sisters: Elizabeth Mayfield and Florence Caroline Mayfield.
Funeral Services for Darlene M. Ealy will be conducted on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Cecil Benge will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Lewis Peters Cemetery in the Goslin Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
