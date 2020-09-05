Daronda Vicky Mills, 57, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 1st, at the Kenwood Health & Rehab Center in Richmond, KY. 

She is survived by her mother, Mabel Smith Wagers Roy; her two daughters: Jennifer (Kenneth Daniel) Hubbard, and Dronda Shell Mills, and by the father of her children, Jimmy Mills, all of Manchester. 

Vicky is also survived by four grandchildren: Draven Benge, Macey Stevens, Kolton Hubbard, and Connor Hubbard; and four sisters: Loretta Napier of London, Patty Wagers Jenkins of London, Wilma (Patrick) Combs of Manchester, and Ella Faye Dewar of London; and by a host of family and friends. 

Vicky was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Wagers; and her sisters: Charlene Wagers Smith and Imogene Wagers. 

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 6th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Pigeon Roost Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 6th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

