Mr. Darrell Burns of Oneida, Ky., born November 13, 1955 departed this life on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden. He was 66 years old. Darrell was born in Clay Co., Ky., the son of the late Fred Burns & Myrtle Baker Burns. Darrell was a disabled coal miner and was a life-long resident of Oneida, Ky. He enjoyed gardening and was quite skilled at make knives. Darrell's greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, his loving and devoted wife, Debra Webb Burns, his treasured son, Timmy Burns, his beloved sister, Joan Gay. beloved brother, Larry Burns and father-in-law, Elmer Webb. Mr. Darrell Burns leaves the following relatives surviving: his treasured daughter, Tammy Burns & Chris of Oneida, Ky., beloved brother, Freddie Wayne Burns, two cherished grandchildren, Abigail Bowling, Jacob Bowling, his beloved mother-in-law, Drucie Gay Webb of Sizerock, Ky., and a host of nieces and nephews.
TIME AND PLACE OF SERVICE: 1:00 p.m. - Tuesday - May 24, 2022 at the Sizerock Baptist Church, Sizerock, Ky.
OFFICIATING MINISTER: George Abner
TIME AND PLACE OF VISITATION: 12 Noon until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m. - Tuesday- May 24, 2022 at the Sizerock Baptist Church.
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Lawrence Gay Cemetery, Sizerock,, Ky
PALLBEARERS: Randall Gay, Wendell Gay, Freddie Joe Burns, Harvey Gene Webb, Wayne Webb, Eric Bowling & Randy Sizemore. You may offer your condolences to the family at www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
