Darrell Goins, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, December 22nd, at the Hazard ARH Hospital. 

Darrell was born in Manchester, KY on April 7, 1960, a son of the late Lettie (Minton) and Shade Goins. 

Darrell is survived by his son, Darrell Goins and wife Stephanie of Manchester; and by his two daughters: Misty Mathis and husband Sam of Manchester, and Jada Ryan and husband Robert of London. 

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Austin North, Amber North, Addison Goins and Brooklynn Goins; and a host of brothers and sisters. 

In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Goins. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Ryan Smith and Andrew Fultz officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery #1 on Chop Bottom. 

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

