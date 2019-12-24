Darrell Goins, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, December 22nd, at the Hazard ARH Hospital.
Darrell was born in Manchester, KY on April 7, 1960, a son of the late Lettie (Minton) and Shade Goins.
Darrell is survived by his son, Darrell Goins and wife Stephanie of Manchester; and by his two daughters: Misty Mathis and husband Sam of Manchester, and Jada Ryan and husband Robert of London.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Austin North, Amber North, Addison Goins and Brooklynn Goins; and a host of brothers and sisters.
In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Goins.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Ryan Smith and Andrew Fultz officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery #1 on Chop Bottom.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
