Darrell Napier, 75, of Liberty Township, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 29th, at the Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Franklin, OH.
Darrell was born in Oneida, KY on November 20, 1947, a son of the late John and Sylvania Bowling Napier. He was a Veteran of the US Army.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Anita Hatfield Napier of Liberty Township, OH; and his children: Heath Smith of Cincinnati, Darrell Ray Napier of Georgia, Juanita Cope of Berea, and Hannah Dufek and husband Don of Cincinnati.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: John Napier, Jr., Raymond Spurlock, Mary Swafford, Norma Beavers, and Bonnie Hunter; and by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Napier; his daughter, Heidi Smith; and his brothers and sisters: Rusty Napier, Bart Napier, Betty Payne, and Hattie Richmond.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jeff Lewis and Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow at the Irvin Hill Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, December 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
