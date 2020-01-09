Darrell Saylor, age 65 of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Wednesday, April 7, 1954 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Rev. Henry Virgil and Eunice “Pent” Campbell Saylor. He was an insurance salesman and a member of the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Brenda Martin Saylor, his daughter: April Jolley and her husband Curt, his mother-in-law: Claudia Smallwood and Arnold Jarvis, his brother-in-law: Estill Wade Martin, his sister-in-law: Linda Collins and her husband Michael, 2 special aunts: Maxie Barger and Joy Morgan and his special cousin: William Hugh Hudson and his wife Patsy and a host of other loved ones, relatives and special friends.He is preceded in death by his parents: Rev. Henry Virgil and Eunice “Pent” Saylor, his brother: Ernie Lee Saylor and his father-in-law: Junior Smallwood.
A Memorial Service for Darrell will be conducted on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Grigsby, Bro. William Hugh Hudson and Rev. Morris Thompson will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 1 PM on Sunday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
