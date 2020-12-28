Darrell C. Smith, age 66, of Lockards Creek, departed this life on Friday, December 25th, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital of London.
Darrell was born Wednesday, June 23, 1954, to the union of the late AC and Sallie Smith. He was a coal miner and a member of the Lockards Creek Holiness Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Sharon Smith, and three daughters: Karen Renee Sams and husband Bobby, Kimberly Darnell Smith and husband Jason, and Tiffany Sevier and husband Zack; three grandsons: Jace Smith, Bryson Sevier, and Jaxon Sevier; the following sisters and brother: Barbara Smith (Casey), Lorena Senters (Shelby), Mary Henson, and Donnie Smith (Kathy), all of Lockards Creek; and a host of relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents AC and Sally Smith, and one sister, Jolena Reed.
Funeral services for Darrell Smith were held Monday, December 28th, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
