Darrell C. Smith, age 66, of Lockards Creek, departed this life on Friday, December 25th, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital of London. 

Darrell was born Wednesday, June 23, 1954, to the union of the late AC and Sallie Smith. He was a coal miner and a member of the Lockards Creek Holiness Church. 

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Sharon Smith, and three daughters: Karen Renee Sams and husband Bobby, Kimberly Darnell Smith and husband Jason, and Tiffany Sevier and husband Zack; three grandsons: Jace Smith, Bryson Sevier, and Jaxon Sevier; the following sisters and brother: Barbara Smith (Casey), Lorena Senters (Shelby), Mary Henson, and Donnie Smith (Kathy), all of Lockards Creek; and a host of relatives and friends. 

He is preceded in death by his parents AC and Sally Smith, and one sister, Jolena Reed. 

Funeral services for Darrell Smith were held Monday, December 28th, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

To send flowers to the family of Darrell Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you