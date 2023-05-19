Darrell Wayne Dixon, 58, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at his home. Born on June 25, 1964 in Clay County, KY, he was a son of the late Charles L. Dixon and Martha Jane Cordell Eversole. On September 4, 1999 he married Sherri Booher and she survives his passing. He was a member of the Trinity Southern Baptist Church, Kincaid Bassmasters, National Rifle Association, and loved to fish, hunt, and watch UK Basketball.
In addition to his wife Sherri, he is survived by 5 children; Jennifer (Josh) Ault of Dry Ridge, Allie (John Wiggins) Dixon of Falmouth, Darrell (Catie) Dixon II of Crittenden, Sarah (Jason) White of Crittenden, Amanda Bishop of Burlington, 2 brothers; Fred Dixon, Paul Dixon, a sister; Lois Dixon, 16 grandchildren, and his dog Zeke.
He was preceded in death by a son; Nathan Dixon, and a grandson Gavynn Blane Dixon.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth with Bro. Dale Beighle officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be John Wiggins, Joey Ball, Colton Ball, Josh Brownfield, Matthew Blevins, Josh Ault, Trevor Colemire, Taylor Truesdell, and Spencer Nunnelley. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his nephews. Burial will follow in the Turner Ridge Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 11-1:00 preceding the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Darrell are suggested to Woodhead Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses. 310 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040 www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.