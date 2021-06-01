Darrell Wayne Eversole Swafford, 38, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 30th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Darrell is survived by his parents Amos and Dolly Swafford of Martins Creek.
He is also survived by his sister, Alice Hibbard of Tyner; and by many uncles, aunts, friends, and relatives to mourn his passing
Darrell was preceded in death by his grandparents: William and DeLora Eversole, and Hobert and Lizzie Swafford.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 4th at Britton Funeral Home, with Kenny Smith and George David Swafford officiating. Burial will follow in the Eversole Cemetery on Otter Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.
