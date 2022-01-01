Darren Dewayne Henry Gibson age 38 of London formally of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Thursday - December 30, 2021 in London, Kentucky. He is survived by these children; Hailey Elizabeth Gibson, Lacey Marie Gibson, Emmi Lou Gibson & Elli LeAnn Gibson, his father Frankie Gibson & wife Kathryn, his sisters Audrey Michele Sherrill and Jill Hibbard as well as one brother Randall Zachary Wagers and a special aunt Omega Collins. He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Napier Gibson, his grandparents; Lawrence & Loretta Gibson and Sherman & Della Napier, a brother in law Jeffrey Scott Sherrill and one son Austin Dewayne Gibson.
Funeral Services for Darren Dewayne Henry Gibson will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday - January 2, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Travis Fields officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery on Sandlin Branch in the Rader Community. The family of Darren Dewayne Henry Gibson will receive friends and loved ones after 12:00 P.M. on Sunday - January 2, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
