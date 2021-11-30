Darryl L. “Boogie Man” Barger, age 60 departed this life on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, July 31, 1961 in Lima, Ohio to Tilford and Daphne Spurlock Barger.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Mary Estep Barger, his children: Kevin Barger and wife Jacquelyn, Shannon Barger, Douglas Barger and wife Angie, Alicia Shaffer and husband Nelson, Crystal Barger, Kayla Nicole and Jessie Barger as well as his grandchildren: Katie, Brooke, Zachary, Zane, Zoe, Kayden, Bentlee, Killian, Carter, Allie, Izzabella, Gunner, Yuna, Christian and his great grandchild: Jessica. Also surviving are his brother and sisters: Rusty Barger and wife Cookie, Debra Kaye Gay and Charlotte Davidson and his mother Daphne Barger. Also surviving are his furry companions: Lola and Rosie as well as his father-in-law Glenn and his mother-in-law Mary.
He is preceded in death by his father: Tilford Barger, his daughter: Tracey Hubbard and his sister: Carol Sandlin.
Funeral Services for Darryl L. “Boogie Man” Barger will be conducted on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2 PM at the Panko Community Church. Rev. Stan Sester and Rev. Jonathan Owens will be presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his daughter: Tracey Hubbard in the Gay Cemetery in the Saul Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6 PM until 10 PM on Wednesday at the Panko Community Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.