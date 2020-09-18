Dathia Ellen Davidson-Bell, 89, of Booneville, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 15th, at the Owsley Co. Health Care Center.
Dathia was born in Owsley County, KY on November 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Lizzie (Scott) and Lucian Peters. She was a member of Anglin Branch Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Davidson, and her second husband, Clifford Bell.
Dathia is survived by her two sons: James Davidson and wife Pamela of Booneville, and Donny Ray Davidson of South Lebanon, OH.
She is also survived by two daughters-in-law: Geraldine Davidson and Trish Davidson; her grandchildren: Tracy Rice, Tonya Bernard, Daniel Davidson, Felicia Davidson Smallwood, and Wesley Davidson; great-grandchildren: Byron Rice and Brooklyn Parker; and great-great-grandchild, Blakely Bea Mable Rose Parker.
In addition to her two husbands and parents, Dathia was preceded in death by her sons: Roy Jr. Davidson and Danny Lee Davidson; her daughter, Judy Ann Davidson; her grandson, Jason Davidson; her brother and sisters: Billy Peters, Georgia Mae Byrd, and Wilma Jean Couch; and her daughter-in-law, Brenda Davidson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Brian Collett officiating. Burial will follow at the Edwards Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
