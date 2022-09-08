David Chester "DC" Corum, 83, of London, KY, passed away Monday, September 5th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY
David was born in Oneida, KY on December 24, 1938, a son of the late Chester and Mamie Smith Corum. He married Ruby Brumley on January 20, 1962.
David is survived by his wife, Ruby Brumley Corum; and his two sons: Scott Corum and wife Pam, and John David Corum and wife Lowellyn, all of London.
He is also survived by his sister, Susan Gilliam and husband Leon of London; his grandchildren: Andrew Corum and wife Kristen, Amy Spurlock and husband Josh, Phillip Corum, and Kaylynn Corum; and his great-grandchildren: Tanner Corum, Gavin Corum, Ellison Corum, and Adalyn Corum.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, James Russell Corum; and his brothers and sisters: JL "Sonny" Corum, Mahan "Bud" Corum, RB Corum, Marshall Corum, Mae Corum, and Ida Bowling.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 9th at Britton Funeral Home, with Curtis Wagers, Shirley Joe Smith, and Lee Stanton officiating. Burial will follow at the A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, September 9th at Britton Funeral Home.
