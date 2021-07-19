David Couch, 38, of Orlando, KY, passed away Sunday, July 18th, at the Hazard ARH Hospital. 

David was born in Manchester, KY on April 30, 1983, a son of Robert Couch and the late Nancy Smallwood Couch. 

David is survived by his father Robert Couch, his daughter Nancy Jo Couch, and two brothers: Chris Couch and Robert Couch, III, all of Orlando, KY. 

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 23rd at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Couch Cemetery in Orlando, KY. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 22nd at Britton Funeral Home.

 
