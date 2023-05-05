David Davis, age 59, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
He leaves behind three siblings, Barbara King of Manchester, KY, Steven Davis & wife Charlotte of Keavy, KY, Denver Davis of Manchester, KY; his granddaughters, Ava Mullins and Amellia Rinesmith; his nephews and nieces, Jonathan King & Sabrina and their children, George Davis, Whitney Young, Derek Davis, Cassandra Davis; plus, a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Leona Ramsey Davis; and by his nephew, James King Jr.
A graveside service for David Davis will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Goose Rock Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky with Steven Davis officiating. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
