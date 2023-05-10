David Eversole, age 61 departed this life on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Saturday, January 6, 1962 in Manchester to Robert Hibbard and Cora Harris Eversole. He was a retired coal miner.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Cindy Jordon Eversole, his daughters: Bridgette Eversole, Brittany Eversole and Kimberly Raine Eversole, 6 grandchildren and his step-daughter: Amanda Roark. Also surviving is his brother: Stacey Eversole and his wife Rosaleen, his nephews: Paul Eversole, Charlie Eversole and Sam Eversole and his niece: Courtney Eversole.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Cora Eversole.
Funeral Services for David Eversole will be conducted on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Mitchell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest In the Harris Cemetery in the Otter Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
