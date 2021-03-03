David Lane Napier, age 59 departed this life on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home. He was born on Monday, April 24, 1961 in Manchester to Hughie Napier and Thelma Napier.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Amy Johnson Galindo and her husband James, his step-children: Christian Stewart and Kelli Renee Cook, his grandchildren: Hailyee Galindo, Roman Johnson and Micah Galindo as well as his father: Hughie Napier and his step-mother: Lucy Napier and his brother: Michael Napier.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Thelma Finley Napier.
Graveside services for David Lane Napier will be conducted on Wednesday, March 3 at 3:30 PM at the Hacker Cemetery in the Gray Fork Community. Danny Finley will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Hacker Cemetery in the Gray Fork Community.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
