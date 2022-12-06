David Lee Asher was born on August 23, 1951 in Oneida, Kentucky to the late Henry Asher and Lilly Bowling Asher. He was united in marriage to Pamela Munson Asher who survives of East Bernstadt, Kentucky. He is also survived by his children; Melissa and David L. Asher, Jr. both of Hamilton, Ohio, Cheryl and Mark White both of London, Kentucky, and Tracy Yearta of Cherokee, Oklahoma. He is also survived by his siblings; Virginia Santana of London, Kentucky, Margaret Anne Hibbard of Fairfield, Ohio, Joyce Smith of Hamilton, Ohio and Mallie Asher-Steelman of Edmond, Oklahoma, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren plus a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by one daughter; Rhonda Asher Hobbs and six siblings; Josephine, Robert, Dill, Jim and Fred Asher and Vanda Weaver.
David Lee Asher was a veteran of the United States Army, a truck driver and a member of Philpot Chapel.
David Lee Asher departed this life on Saturday, December 3, 2022 being 71 years, 3 months and 11 days of age.
Funeral Services for David Lee Asher will be conducted at 1 PM Thursday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with James Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London.
The family of David Lee Asher will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home after 12 Noon Thursday until the funeral hour.
