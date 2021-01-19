David Lewis, 79, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 18th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
David was born in Clay County, KY on October 2, 1941, a son of the late Robert Carlos and Maude Spurlock Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Lewis; his two daughters: Pam Barrett and husband Charles of Tyner, and Lisa Sizemore and husband Lonnie of Island Creek, and his son, David Keith Lewis of Manchester.
David is also survived by three sisters: Judy Reed of London; Annette Bell and husband Bruce of Sandusky, OH, and Sandra Townsend and husband Chris of London; four brothers: Don Lewis and wife Edith of Sandusky, OH, Tommy Lewis and wife Linda of East Bernstadt, Wayne Lewis of Sandusky, OH, and Arnold Lewis and wife Pam of London; and sister-in-law, Deloris Lewis of Toledo, OH.
Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Ryan Barrett, Jonathan Hacker, Kristin Schoolcraft, and Lucas Matt Sizemore; and great-grandchildren: Makenlee Hacker, Everlee Hacker, Madisyn Schoolcraft, and Jack Hacker.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by the following brother and sisters: Billy Lewis, Linda Lewis, and Marlyn Townsend.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 21st at Britton Funeral Home, with Ted Eversole and George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Younts Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 21st at Britton Funeral Home.
