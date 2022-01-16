David Monroe Walters was born on March 14, 1935, in Manchester, Kentucky to Gifford and Anna May Walters. His siblings were Pat McCubbin, Deborah Withers, Jimmy Walters, and Tim Walters. David’s early life was greatly influenced by watching his grandfather, F.R. Walters, read and study the Bible. David gave his life to Jesus Christ in Cumberland, Kentucky walking home from church with his father. After high school, he continued his education at Baylor University, Carson Newman College, and Luther Rice Seminary. During these formative years, Dave was greatly influenced by this work with The Navigators. One of the hallmarks of David’s life was a deep hunger for hearing, reading, studying, memorizing, and meditating on scripture.
David married Jan Dutton (whom he met at Baylor University) on December 1, 1956, in Phoenix, Arizona. They had four children: Mark, Peter (wife Margery of Wheaton, Illinois); Stephen (wife Jere Patricia “JP” of Butte, Montana); and Rebecca (husband Andrew Lyons of Decatur, Indiana). David and Jan have two grandchildren: Corrie and Sydney along with four great-grandchildren: Faith, Caleb, Bella, and Ava Voss. Dave pastored several churches in Virginia and throughout Kentucky, his primary passion was evangelism. His heart’s desire was to see others come to know the Lord. He often quoted “what shall it profit a man to gain the whole world, and lose his own soul” Mark 8:36.
David Monroe Walters departed this life at his home in London, Kentucky surrounded by his loving wife and daughter on Friday, January 14, 2022, being 86 years and 10 months of age.
A visitation will be held in London, Ky at the Bowling Funeral Home (1704 North Main St. London, KY 40741) on Friday, January 21 st from 6-8 pm. On Saturday, January 22 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at the Elk Spring Valley Baptist Church (3600 E. Hwy 92 Monticello, Ky. 42633) at 11 AM. The family wishes to especially thank the Elk Spring Valley Baptist Church for their continuous loving kindness. Thank you for making us feel like family.
