David Smith, 70, of Annville, KY, passed away Saturday, July 3rd, at his home.
David was born in Brightshade, KY on January 27, 1951, a son of the late Oscar and Ada Swafford Smith.
David is survived by the love of his life, Teresa Sandlin; his children: Beverly Smith of Indianapolis, IN, Jennifer Smith of East Bernstadt, and David Paul Smith of East Bernstadt; and his stepchildren, Valerie Overman and Brian Sandlin.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Dennis Smith and wife Regina, Gary Smith and wife Beth, Dallas Smith, Edie Farthing and husband James, and Faye Hamblin and husband Eddie Horton; and by 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Earl Smith, Otis Smith, Bobby Smith, and Ruth Mullins.
It is said “Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served. But all other pleasures and possessions pale into nothingness before service which is rendered in a spirit of joy.” If ever there was one to pursue and succeed at a trying task such as this, it was David Smith. There’s few of us who can honestly say that we own a servant’s heart at all times. Those hearts are truly few and far between. That mold is only used for a select few. And if you ever cross one of these, you’ll know immediately, and you’ll never forget it. David was entrusted with such a heart. And for good reason. God knew he’d use it wisely and kindly, exactly as he was told. And, as friends and family, we know it’s safe to say that he did a job well done. He left a piece of it within all of his friends, family, even strangers (we’re sure of it) throughout his journey, in hopes that we’d learn to use it just the same.
David came from humble beginnings. There were 10 brothers and sisters, including David. Though there may have been trying times, as with any family, they, as brothers and sisters, created an infallible bond that lasts to this very day. They are to each other what most of us can only continue to strive to be as a family and siblings. Their story was and is one of astounding loyalty and togetherness that will last and be told for generations to come, long after they leave this earth.
David absolutely adored each and every one of his children. They were everything to him. He was a father and a provider before anything else. He worked long days and nights in the scorching, hot sun, and crippling, cold days in the flying snow to see that their every need was met. Though his hands were calloused, his heart and mind was not. They were always open to catch a fall, wipe a tear, and give the coziest of hugs. Didn’t need a reason. It was ‘just because’. Never doubt, and we don’t think you will, that he loved each of you fiercely. You were and still are in his heart, always. That’s a wonderful place to be. A most precious place to be.
Although he was a man who worked many long hours and placed his children above all else, he somehow still found the time for his own personal therapy. Enter....the coon dogs! He loved nothing more than hearing the hound whenever his dog trees. And, boy did he have a way with those Walker’s, and even the squirrel dogs! He wasn’t big on elaborate names. I think there may have even been two named Bill. One named Taz. There was also a squirrel dog named Ugly, given by a grandbaby, so it kinda just stuck.....and , even still, today....there’s one named just....Girl. He didn’t care. Names didn’t matter. What was important is that they were teachable. And he had a regiment that he’d stuck with for years and could turn an ok dog into a winning coon dog. Those Friday and Saturday nights off from work were days filled with training pups and nights with his coon hunting buddies and their dogs. He grew up with some of these guys, and met some in competitions. They even made it on the cover of a couple of hunting magazines! He grew to love these fellows like brothers. And the feelings were and still are mutual. They would go on to be life long friends. Could count on one another in any situation, aside from coon hunting, even until the end of this life for David. Same goes for a few neighbors along the way. He knew what made a good friend because he knew how to be one himself. He talked about you all every single day. He loved all of you so very much.
So what is the meaning of life? Most of us find ourselves asking this question many, many times throughout our walk. But there’s no simple, singular answer. It doesn’t fit inside of a box. You have to make it your own. That’s exactly what David did. I have no doubt, whatsoever, that he never had to ask himself this question. He just went and did it. He lived it. For him, it was running in the creek as a little boy. It was making lifelong memories with his brothers and sisters out of the simple things. It was coming home at the edge of dark because mommy was calling. It was working in the garden and reaping what he’d helped sewn, together with his family. It was working overnight and overtime to provide a wonderful life for his family, and never complaining about how tired he was. It was holding his first child. Running after grand babies. It was cutting the grass with a big smile on his face while riding the mower. It was having the best friends a man could ask for. It was finding the love of his life. It was finding the perfect hunting dog for those Friday and Saturday hunts. It was building on his land with bare hands, shaping it, and creating a beautiful country home setting, garden, and landscape. It was treating others the way he wanted to be treated, even when he knew some probably wouldn’t do the same in return. And he’d still walk away ok because.... ‘it was the right thing to do’. That is and was the meaning of David’s life. He had it figured out. It’s up to all of us to make our own life for ourselves. To find our OWN meaning. And it can only do us good to think back on his every once in a while. Because it’s a near perfect example of how it should be done. His slate is clean. David has left no stone unturned. We all know that we were so loved by him. He wasn’t much for speaking sentiments, but, instead, he actually showed you. You knew by his actions that you were cared for. Always. He never started something he didn’t finish. Never. Even his life. He came full circle. Complete. Full. He did well. And now it’s time to rest.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Tyner East Cemetery in Tyner, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
